Debris believed to be from SpaceX launch washes up in Matamoros beach

Debris believed to be from SpaceX’s 9th Starship launch is being found on a beach south of the border.

Volunteers spoke to Channel 5 News, and said big and small fragments are all over the beach at Playa Bagdad, located in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Items that have washed up include 11 air tanks. The debris was discovered by Rio Bravo-based veterinarian, Jesus Elias Ibarra Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also runs “Conibio Global,” a wildlife conservation group. He said the debris washed up following the May 27 launch.

Rodriguez said the group has started to see dead fish and dolphins, and suspects the SpaceX launches and explosions could be linked.

“We found millions of fragments three days after the launch, fishermen told us the amount of trash was growing,” Rodriguez said.

Some of the items they recovered have the SpaceX logo. The tanks have labels with the letters “S,” “P” and “X."

Rodriguez said the group believes the tanks could be a part of the SpaceX system that extinguishes the Starship booster engines. The group is concerned with the buildup of this debris at Playa Bagdad.

The organization believes the small fragments could be ingested by fish and small wildlife, and they want to clean up the beach before their next major event — the release of incubated endangered sea turtles as part of the sea turtle nesting season.

“We need to quickly get rid of the trash before we start releasing sea turtles,” Rodriguez said. “We have about 10,000 hatchlings to release in the next few days."

The group said they're asking for help to remove the debris from the beach.

Channel 5 News reached out to SpaceX and the Federal Aviation Administration for comment on this story. This story will be updated once a response is received.

