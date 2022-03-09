DPS: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Cameron County
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A plane made an emergency landing in Cameron County.
The Department of Public Safety confirmed a small Cessna plane made a landing near Beach Access 6.
The passengers on-board reported no injuries.
DPS says the pilot made the landing due to a mechanical issue.
We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
