x

DPS: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Cameron County

Related Story

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A plane made an emergency landing in Cameron County.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed a small Cessna plane made a landing near Beach Access 6.

The passengers on-board reported no injuries.

DPS says the pilot made the landing due to a mechanical issue.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

News
DPS: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in...
DPS: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Cameron County
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A plane made an emergency landing in Cameron County. The Department of Public Safety confirmed... More >>
2 years ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:58:00 PM CST December 23, 2019
Radar
7 Days