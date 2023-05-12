Driver in deadly Brownsville crash charged with manslaughter

The Brownsville Police Department held a press conference Monday morning on the deadly auto-pedestrian crash that killed eight people and wounded multiple others.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said the crash occurred on the 600 block of Minnesota Road, where a gray SUV ran a red light, lost control and struck a total of 18 individuals.

"Upon arrival, officers found multiple casualties and several injured. Officers also found a gray SUV with heavy damage and a driver on scene," Sauceda said.

He said all the victims were males and several were Venezuelan immigrants. The driver has been identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez.

Sauceda said Alvarez attempted to flee the scene but was stopped and held down by several witnesses who were on scene.

Sauceda said Alvarez is a Brownsville resident with an extensive criminal history. He has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A toxicology report is still pending.

His bond was set at $3.6 million, and he is currently in the Brownsville City Jail.

"I want to thank men and women serving who have worked and continued to process the very tragic scene. I'd also like to thank and acknowledge our Brownsville Fire Department for tending to the critically injured," Sauceda said. "Brownsville is a proud, resilient city. We will continue to best serve our community as we mourn and continue our investigation"

Sauceda said the police department is working with the Venezuelan government for the reunification process of the deceased to their families and are providing victim assistance to those affected from the crash.