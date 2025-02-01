x

Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M International

Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Texas A&M International. 

Rodriguez is one of the stars on the Vela baseball team. Staking claim to a 1st team All-District selection last season as an outfielder. He also helped lead Vela to a Bi-District and Area championship in 2023. 

"I mean it's everything I've ever wanted and just growing up as a kid, it's always been a dream." Derek said how he's waiting for this moment his whole life. 

