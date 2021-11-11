Environmental Laws Waived to Build Border Barriers

WESLACO - The government plans to replace barriers through 100 miles of California and Arizona; the affected lands include a national monument and a wildlife refuge.

The funding for the barriers comes from the Department of Defense, following President Trump’s Emergency Declaration.

Border wall construction has become a concern for Rio Grande Valley wildlife advocates like at the National Butterfly Center.

No construction is happening for the time being, but the president’s Emergency Declaration has left officials concerned.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection say the projects underway in the Valley are not funded by the president’s declaration.

The funds come from 2019 fiscal year appropriations.

