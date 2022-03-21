Experts say lack of tourism impacts economy of border towns as travel restrictions continue

As travel at all ports of entry at the southern border remains limited, experts say they’re keeping a close watch on the impact it’s has had on businesses and tourism on both sides.

While U.S. citizens and permanent residents can enter the country from borderland, the economic losses for Texas border towns have been in the billions of dollars.

Some experts say the reopening of Texas hasn’t been beneficial to all businesses.

According to a recent study from Rice University, counties along the Texas border lost $8 billion in retail and hospitality sales from March 2020 to May 2021.

Last week, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs met with private and public entities in the Rio Grande Valley and Tamaulipas; the main topic was economic development.

A spokesperson for the Texas Secretary said the impact created by border crossing restrictions was discussed during the meeting, but did not say what would come from the visit.

Experts say that has created more questions on the future of the many businesses that depend on Mexican tourists.