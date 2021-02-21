First & Goal Final: November 3rd

WESLACO - With the number of Valley football unbeatens cut from four to two in one weekend, expect some shifts in Dave's Dozen when the two polls come out on Monday night on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega showed the pivotal play in Sharyland's 48-42 defeat of Mission Veterans on First & Goal Final. That will open up the top-ranking in the sub-6A poll. On the 6A side, San Benito and Vela are the only schools with 9-0 records. A pair of losses within the six ranked teams will also encourage a change in the rankings.

Week 11 will feature a number of teams playing for undisputed league championships. McAllen Memorial, Vela, San Benito, Brownsville Veterans, Rio Hondo, Lyford and La Villa are all in the driver's seat and need only win in week 11 to hog district bragging rights for themselves. Mission Veterans, Sharyland and Nixon are all tied on top of 31-5A. None of the schools play each other, and two of the three would have to lose to leave one team standing alone.

CHANNEL 5's Dave Brown has all the final scores in the week ten edition of First & Goal Final.