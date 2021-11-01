First & Goal highlights: Oct. 29 Part One
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 29, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 29
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA
|7
|Edinburg North
|28
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|32
|Brownsville Hanna
|13
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|8
|La Joya High
|16
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|14
|Harlingen South
|28
|FINAL
|Donna North
|9
|Harlingen HS
|51
|FINAL
|Brownsville Lopez
|7
|McAllen High
|65
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|7
|McAllen Rowe
|21
|FINAL
|Donna HS
|7
|Brownsville Veterans
|28
|FINAL
|Laredo Martin
|0
|Rio Grande City
|41
|FINAL
|Valley View
|0
|Sharyland HS
|46
|FINAL
|PSJA Southwest
|23
|PSJA Memorial
|20
|FINAL
|Roma
|13
|Edcouch-Elsa
|34
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|28
|La Feria
|34
|FINAL
|Ingleside
|21
|Raymondville
|6
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|14
|Sinton
|56
|FINAL
|West Oso
|28
|Port Isabel
|42
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|Bishop
|57
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|0
|Taft
|46
|FINAL
|Skidmore-Tynan
|36
|Santa Rosa
|21
|FINAL
|Kaufer
|0
|La Villa
|41
|FINAL
|Hyde Park
|26
|St. Joseph
|61
|FINAL
