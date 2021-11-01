x

First & Goal highlights: Oct. 29 Part One

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 29, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 29

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
PSJA 7 Edinburg North 28 FINAL
Los Fresnos 32 Brownsville Hanna 13 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 8 La Joya High 16 FINAL
Weslaco 14 Harlingen South 28 FINAL
Donna North 9 Harlingen HS 51 FINAL
Brownsville Lopez 7 McAllen High 65 FINAL
Weslaco East 7 McAllen Rowe 21 FINAL
Donna HS 7 Brownsville Veterans 28 FINAL
Laredo Martin 0 Rio Grande City 41 FINAL
Valley View 0 Sharyland HS 46 FINAL
PSJA Southwest 23 PSJA Memorial 20 FINAL
Roma 13 Edcouch-Elsa 34 FINAL
Hidalgo 28 La Feria 34 FINAL
Ingleside 21 Raymondville 6 FINAL
Rio Hondo 14 Sinton 56 FINAL
West Oso 28 Port Isabel 42 FINAL
Progreso 0 Bishop 57 FINAL
Monte Alto 0 Taft 46 FINAL
Skidmore-Tynan 36 Santa Rosa 21 FINAL
Kaufer 0 La Villa 41 FINAL
Hyde Park 26 St. Joseph 61 FINAL

