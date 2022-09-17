First & Goal: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Thursday, September 15
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|McAllen Memorial
|0
|Vela
|63
|FINAL
|Laredo United South
|7
|Harlingen at Roma
|21
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|41
|Mission High
|28
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|21
|Weslaco East
|17
|FINAL
|Grulla
|42
|Brownsville Lopez
|35
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|22
|Juarez-Lincoln
|0
|FINAL
|Eagle Pass
|49
|Edinburg North at Laredo SAC
|14
|FINAL
