First & Goal: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

Thursday, September 15

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
McAllen Memorial 0 Vela 63 FINAL
Laredo United South 7 Harlingen at Roma 21 FINAL
Brownsville Pace 41 Mission High 28 FINAL
Edinburg 21 Weslaco East 17 FINAL
Grulla 42 Brownsville Lopez 35 FINAL
Rio Grande City 22 Juarez-Lincoln 0 FINAL
Eagle Pass 49 Edinburg North at Laredo SAC 14 FINAL

