Former City of Hidalgo Employee Charged with Bribery

HIDALGO – A former city of Hidalgo employee is behind bars facing bribery charges for a second time.

Francisco Martinez, who resigned from his position as building inspector early June, was arrested this week.

Police allege the incident happened last year when a man claimed Martinez told him about an upcoming city property going up for auction.

The man says he gave him $18,000 to secure the property for him but never received the paperwork.

