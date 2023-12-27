Former City of Hidalgo Employee Charged with Bribery
HIDALGO – A former city of Hidalgo employee is behind bars facing bribery charges for a second time.
Francisco Martinez, who resigned from his position as building inspector early June, was arrested this week.
Police allege the incident happened last year when a man claimed Martinez told him about an upcoming city property going up for auction.
The man says he gave him $18,000 to secure the property for him but never received the paperwork.
Watch the video above for more information.
