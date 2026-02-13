Harlingen moving forward with demolition of old police station

Harlingen is moving ahead with plans to tear down its old police station for more parking space.

The city was using the building on 1102 S. Commerce Street as the police station up until 2009.

The building has been vacant for six years, and officials said it’s time for it to come down.

“The building itself has asbestos... it would be extremely expensive to bring this building up to code,” Harlingen Interim Assistant City Manager Christopher Torres said.

The cost of the demolition is $94,000. Torres said the demolition will take place within six weeks to transform the site into additional parking for the city’s recycling center next door.