Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer survivor shares her journey

What started as a routine mammogram brought Mary Torres face-to-face with a harsh reality.

“Back in November, I went for my yearly exam. A week later, I received a letter telling me that my results were abnormal,” Torres recalled.

After additional exams and three biopsies, Torres received the news that changed her life.

“They called me, my doctor, and he said, ‘I have some bad news for you, you have cancer,’" Torres said. “I didn't cry then, I was really strong, and I told him ‘let's move forward, give me a plan, I'm ready to beat this.’"

Torres was diagnosed with breast cancer, and it had traveled to her lymph nodes.

While she was ready to fight for her life, the diagnosis still came as a shock, as Torres said she never noticed any lumps or other symptoms.

