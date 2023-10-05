Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health System offering discounted mammograms

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chances are, you know at least one person who's been personally affected by the disease.

When detected early, survival rates are high.

As part of our Heart of the Valley series on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 5 News is teaming up with South Texas Health System to educate women and men about the disease.

STHS Marketing Director Tom Castaneda joins Channel 5 News’ Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss several initiatives being done to raise breast cancer awareness.

Watch the video above for the full story.