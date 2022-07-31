Hidalgo Co. Health Dept.: Know Where Vaping Products Come From
EDINBURG – A spike in vaping-related illnesses and death have health officials urging e-cigarette users to stop.
There are 25 cases now on record in Texas, including one from Hidalgo County.
Nationwide, 380 confirmed and probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette products.
A local distributer says the only ingredients that should go into the liquid used in e-cigarettes are: vegetable glycerin, natural and artificial flavoring, propylene glycol and possibly nicotine.
He added that’s not always the case.
The FDA and CDC recently released a statement saying in many cases where a person has fallen ill due to vaping the presence of vitamin E and THC was found in the product.
