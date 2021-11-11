Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 9, 2021

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 57 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the four deceased individuals, three were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include four men from the cities of Edinburg, Donna, Pharr and an undisclosed city. All four victims were over the age of 50.

The 57 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 20 12-19 9 20s 4 30s 8 40s 4 50s 6 60s 5 70+ 1 Total: 57

A total of 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of six patients since Monday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 42 adults and 11 pediatric patients.

Of the 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 are in intensive care units. They include 21 adults and two pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 33 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 699 staff members and 3,574 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,289 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,475 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 562 active cases in the county.