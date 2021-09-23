Interchange project underway to connect Valley cities

As the Rio Grande Valley grows, so do the transportation needs of the region.

Local leaders from across the Valley unified to secure more money to expand the I-2 and I-69C interchange infrastructure.

Officials broke ground for the $303 million project that will connect Edinburg, Pharr, San Juan, and McAllen on Tuesday.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Watch the video above for the full story.