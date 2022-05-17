It Comes Down to This

CORPUS CHRISTI - Five Valley soccer teams, all boys, will take their best shots on Saturday to qualify for one of three State Soccer Final Fours next week in Georgetown. The Valley is guaranteed two teams, one each in 6A and 5A, will win regional championships because of all-Valley match-ups. A third team, Progreso, could also return to state in 4A with a win on Saturday. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva wraps up a busy Friday of Regional Semi-Finals action.