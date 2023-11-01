x

La Entrevista: Festival de música y cultura en Harlingen

Related Story

Cassandra Consiglio, representante de 'Río Fest Harlingen 2023' visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el proximo festival que se realizara en la ciudad los días 10 y 11 de noviembre, con la participación de varias celebridades musicales. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
La Entrevista: Festival de música y cultura...
La Entrevista: Festival de música y cultura en Harlingen
Cassandra Consiglio, representante de 'Río Fest Harlingen 2023' visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el proximo festival... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 30 2023 Oct 30, 2023 Monday, October 30, 2023 2:58:00 PM CDT October 30, 2023
Radar
7 Days