La Entrevista: Festival de música y cultura en Harlingen
Related Story
Cassandra Consiglio, representante de 'Río Fest Harlingen 2023' visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el proximo festival que se realizara en la ciudad los días 10 y 11 de noviembre, con la participación de varias celebridades musicales.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
Cassandra Consiglio, representante de 'Río Fest Harlingen 2023' visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el proximo festival... More >>
News Video
-
Ghosts of the RGV: Valley author discusses the hanging of Abram Ortiz
-
New data shows the Rio Grande Valley leads the nation in amount...
-
Nonprofit reacts to federal ruling to stop cutting Texas razor wire at...
-
Port Isabel police boosting patrols for Halloween
-
South Padre Island Muzicians Run to benefit nature center