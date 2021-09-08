Landlords push tenants to apply for rent relief following end of eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court ended the nationwide moratorium that prevented landlords from kicking out tenants who couldn't pay rent primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic; now, hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of losing their homes, including Rio Grande Valley residents.

David Andrew Gonzalez, is just one landlord among thousands across the state who have been navigating the COVID-19 storm and dealing with tenants facing tough times.

Gonzalez says at one point during the pandemic, between 75 to 80% of his tenants couldn't come up with rent money; 18 months into the pandemic, Gonzalez says the situation isn't getting any better.



If you are a renter or a landlord in need of financial help, visit Hidalgocsa.org to apply for assistance.

Watch the video above for the full story.