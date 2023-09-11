Local banker: No need to make panic withdraws during health disaster
Related Story
MCALLEN – In the face of adversity or impending disaster, people typically stock up on supplies, including cash.
Across the country, people are withdrawing large sums of cash from their bank accounts.
Experts are warning those large withdrawals can make people a target for crooks.
A Rio Grande Valley banker, with a 40-year experience in the industry, says people don’t need to worry about bank closing either.
Watch the video above for the full report.
News
MCALLEN – In the face of adversity or impending disaster, people typically stock up on supplies, including cash. Across... More >>
News Video
-
Monday, September 11, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
-
Five of the nine victims attacked by armed group in Mexico suffer...
-
DPS investigates deadly one-vehicle crash south of Alamo
-
Suspected drunk driver arraigned in connection to deadly Edinburg crash
-
U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
FIVE STAR PLAYS - WEEK THREE
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...