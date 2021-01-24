Low Water Pressure at Donna Mobile Park Raising Concerns

DONNA – Irregular moments of low water pressure is causing concern for a Donna homeowner.

Anne Kline has lived in the Bit-O-Heaven Mobile Home Park for eight years.

She says the water flow is low at night and explains her friend’s mobile home caught fire last year.

“Already this year we've had three days especially in the evening that the pressure is so low that you can't take a shower, you can run your dishwasher, it's even hard to wash dishes," says Kline.

Now she worries if another fire happens, they could be left without protections.

North Alamo Water Services supply the water in the mobile park.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to general manager Steven Sanchez about the concern.

He explains their water flow us at the correct levels and the issue could be too many people using water at the same times.

Sanchez tells us they will go to the mobile home park to double-check the issue.

