Man Arrested after Shooting a Gun into the Air

PHARR - A man is in police custody after shooting a gun into the air in Pharr. 

The shot rang out at the 600 block of Bluebonnet early Sunday afternoon.

Residents in the neighborhood told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they stayed inside after hearing the gun shot.

Pharr Police Chief Ruben Villescas said the man was arrested for firing a weapon into the sky.

No one was hurt.

According to Texas Penal Code, firing a gun in the air in a public space falls under disorderly conduct and can land you some jail time along with a fine.

