Man Arrested after Shooting a Gun into the Air
Related Story
PHARR - A man is in police custody after shooting a gun into the air in Pharr.
The shot rang out at the 600 block of Bluebonnet early Sunday afternoon.
Residents in the neighborhood told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they stayed inside after hearing the gun shot.
Pharr Police Chief Ruben Villescas said the man was arrested for firing a weapon into the sky.
No one was hurt.
According to Texas Penal Code, firing a gun in the air in a public space falls under disorderly conduct and can land you some jail time along with a fine.
News
PHARR - A man is in police custody after shooting a gun into the air in Pharr. The shot rang... More >>