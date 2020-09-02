Man Asking Hidalgo Co. Irrigation District to Maintain Weedy Lot

EDINBURG – A change in land ownership is causing frustration for one Edinburg man.

Robert Thompson says grass at a nearby property he initially thought was his continues to grow wild.

Now, he’s asking the rightful owner, the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 1, to clean it.

He says he worries a combination of brush and the nearby canal might be breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz learned the irrigation district plans to routinely maintain the land once they start on another canal project in the area.

