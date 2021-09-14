McAllen Family Shaken Up After Car Crashes into Home

MCALLEN – A McAllen family said they’re scared to be in their home. A car crashed into their house over the weekend while they were sleeping.

The homeowner, whose identity will be kept hidden for her protection, said a curve in front of their home is to blame.

She said she wants to feel safe and is requesting more protection from the city.

“We don’t feel safe due to the fact [that] we don’t have cement barriers or railing to protect any vehicle coming into our property,” she told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

The couple said they’re still recovering from their injuries.

We are currently awaiting a statement from the McAllen Police Department in regards to the incident.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned a driver was arrested and charged.

We’re also waiting to hear back from the city of McAllen.

Count on us to bring you more information at 10.