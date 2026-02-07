McAllen's Volleyball star signs with Tennessee Tech University

By: Daniella Hernandez

McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha signed her letter of intent to play beach volleyball at Tennessee Tech University next fall.

Rocha was named the 2024 and 2023 district 31-5a setter of the year. Rocha is McAllen High's all-time assist leader.

She helped her team win three bi-district championships, one area championship and a regional semi final appearance.

"It means a lot, it really shows how much there truly is love around me , I always just wanted to come into a high school sport and just make my mark and truly seeing everybody here truly makes me think that I did and you know I just love this sport so much and I just love seeing that there' so much love around it. I've always just wanted to play at that high level, it's been my goal since forever and it's just so real playing at the next level" Rocha said.