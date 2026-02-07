McAllen's Volleyball star signs with Tennessee Tech University
Related Story
McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha signed her letter of intent to play beach volleyball at Tennessee Tech University next fall.
Rocha was named the 2024 and 2023 district 31-5a setter of the year. Rocha is McAllen High's all-time assist leader.
She helped her team win three bi-district championships, one area championship and a regional semi final appearance.
"It means a lot, it really shows how much there truly is love around me , I always just wanted to come into a high school sport and just make my mark and truly seeing everybody here truly makes me think that I did and you know I just love this sport so much and I just love seeing that there' so much love around it. I've always just wanted to play at that high level, it's been my goal since forever and it's just so real playing at the next level" Rocha said.
News
News Video
-
Robert Vela High School students face disciplinary measures following walkout
-
Workshop for home repair funding for rural Hidalgo County residents set in...
-
Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades underway in Rio Grande City
-
McAllen police seek man accused of sexually assaulting two minors
-
UTRGV student credits helmet for saving his life in crash
Sports Video
-
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0
-
Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los Fresnos to remain undefeated in...
-
RGV Women in Sports: Harlingen South girls basketball Coach Littleton
-
Nayla Harris named SLC Women's track athlete of the week
-
McAllen's Volleyball star signs with Tennessee Tech University