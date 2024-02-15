McAllen to Close Portion of 2nd Street for Drainage Project Construction

MCALLEN – The city of McAllen is asking drivers for patience Saturday as they close a portion of 2nd Street.

Starting Nov. 9, city work crews will close 2nd Street in both directions, from Houston to Jackson avenues.

All drivers will be detoured to 10th Street and McColl Road.

Crews will be working on a drainage project through Nov. 22.

The city is expecting traffic delays.

