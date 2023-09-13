New app allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to send tips to police

The Weslaco Independent School District is teaming up with police and students to keep the district safe.

The district announced the P3 campus app, which allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to file police reports from their smartphones.

The app is a collaboration between the district, Weslaco Crime Stoppers and the Weslaco Police Department.

Students can send tips to police via the app or by calling the hotline number that's listed on the app, or filing it on the app’s website.

The district will provide students and staff with a QR code where they scan their phone to download the app for free.

The police department assigned a crime stoppers coordinator to look at the tips and determine if any further investigation is needed.