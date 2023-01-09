New Laws Taking Effect in Texas

WESLACO - Hundreds of new laws took effect in the state of Texas on Sunday, September 1st.

One takes aim at porch pirates.

It's now a felony to steal anything considered mail.

That includes letters, postcards, packages and other sealed items.

You now have to be at least 21 years old to buy cigarettes.

Supporters of the age increase say the law should reduce the risk of addiction.

And it's now legal to own and use brass knuckles.

House Bill 446 removed the weapon from the list of prohibited weapons, making it legal to carry.