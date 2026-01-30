Nonstop flights to Orlando coming to Brownsville airport

A newly added airline will provide nonstop flights to Orlando, the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport announced on Wednesday.

Breeze Airways will provide the service on Mondays and Fridays starting May 15, 2026, with fares on the new route starting at $79.

“Brownsville makes for a great addition to Breeze’s network, including the currently unserved route to Orlando,” Breeze Airways CEO and founder David Neeleman said in a statement. “Orlando is an amazing destination for families, and we can’t wait to launch flights starting in May.”

In a statement, the airport called the new flight route a milestone for the community.

“Connectivity is critical to economic growth and quality of life, and this route offers our passengers greater access to one of the most important travel markets in the country,” Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport Interim Airport Director Faisal Khalifa said. “Breeze Airways continues to be a strong partner in delivering convenient, reliable service that meets the needs of both business and leisure travelers.”