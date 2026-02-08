Noon Weather 2-6-26
News Video
44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run held in Edinburg
Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime...
Harlingen police arrest juveniles accused of escaping halfway house, stealing Jeep
Harlingen high school student helps save man after motorcycle accident
New Rio Grande City recycling center aims to reduce illegal dumping
Sports Video
UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0
Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los Fresnos to remain undefeated in...
RGV Women in Sports: Harlingen South girls basketball Coach Littleton
Nayla Harris named SLC Women's track athlete of the week