Starr County asking business owners to share input ICE operations have over economy

A survey out of Starr County is going to help figure out what impact immigration enforcement is having on the local economy.

The Starr County Industrial Foundation is calling on business owners to share their stories through an online survey.

For David Reyna, it's been one challenge after another. He owns a home building company, Reyna Homes LLC, in Rio Grande City.

"We've dealt with COVID...we've dealt with high inflation the following year," Reyna said. "And then when we thought everything was over and we had prices that had stabilized, we were impacted by high interest rates."

Now he's dealing with a new problem.

"We have this challenge of ICE," Reyna said.

Reyna has been building homes for over 25 years. He said his savings have helped him ride each wave, but increased immigration enforcement has impacted his business.

He says the difference for his business is that nearly all construction workers he hires have permission to work in the United States.

Reyna said he pays higher wages and believes most undocumented workers are working in more populated areas in the Mid and Lower Valley.

Starr County Industrial Foundation President Rose Benavides said she wants to understand how ICE operations are impacting Starr County specifically.

"On a pattern of what the future of commerce looks like within this enforcement," Benavides said.

Now, with a proposed border patrol checkpoint near Roma, she wants local businesses to fill out an online survey.

"Primarily as an economic developer, we understood the idea that it was going to affect commerce, it was going to affect foot traffic, and it was going to affect potential employers and employees," Benavides said.

The results will be shown to state and national lawmakers, along with leaders in the Trump administration.

"We've seen nationally what some of this enforcement looks like, but we also understand that in rural communities the connection is closer," Benavides said.

Business owners who want to participate in the survey, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.