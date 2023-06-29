Organ donor registration drive in memory of Dave Brown at Channel 5 News' studio in Weslaco

Channel 5 News invited the public to visit our studio in Weslaco and sign up to become an organ donor.

The organ donor registration drive honored former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown, who passed away earlier this month.

Brown was an organ donor recipient and advocate, and Channel 5 News partnered up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to register those interested in becoming an organ donor while honoring Brown’s legacy.

A total of 18 people came to the studio to register to become an organ donor in person.

You can also register online at tosa1.org.