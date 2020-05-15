Pandemic Q&A: May 13

Home
News
RGV Food Bank continues to support families in need, donations needed
The RGV Food Bank is still taking monetary donations to continue to distribute food to Rio Grande Valley families in need. The Heart of the...
Age should not get in the way of a dream, says 75-year-old UTRGV grad
Brownsville native Lupita Moreno achieved her dream just...
Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules
By PAUL J. WEBER and JIM VERTUNO ...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Five Santa Rosa Football Players Sign With Graceland
SANTA ROSA - If you live in Santa Rosa, you might be seeing more Graceland University t-shirts around town. Five Santa Rosa football players signed...
Southwestern Picks Up Commitment From Pace's Jaylun Garcia
BROWNSVILLE - Pace wide receiver Jaylun Garcia isn't...
UTRGV Women's Soccer Team Adds Two Valley Natives
EDINBURG - The UTRGV women's soccer team signed...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Menudeo en EEUU se desploma 16% en abril por la pandemia
BALTIMORE, Maryland, EE.UU. (AP) — Las ventas al por menor en Estados Unidos cayeron un 16,4% de marzo a abril, un récord, debido a que el...
Instalan estaciones de seguridad en parques de Edinburg
Se instalaron estaciones o casetas de emergencia en...
Buscan a sospechosos de tiroteo en Olmito
Continúan las investigaciones sobre el doble tiroteo registrado...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Pandemic Q&A: May 13
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
RGV Food Bank continues to support families in need, donations needed
Age should not get in the way of a dream, says 75-year-old...
Valley health officials: Coronavirus case count is likely higher
Black bear sighting in Zapata County excites wildlife experts
Pandemic Q&A: May 14
Sports Video
Five Santa Rosa Football Players Sign With Graceland
Southwestern Picks Up Commitment From Pace's Jaylun Garcia
UTRGV Women's Soccer Team Adds Two Valley Natives
Pioneer Cheer Team Surprises Coach
Guzman Signs With Texas A&M-Kingsville Track & Field Team