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Pet of the Week: Mochis the shepherd mix

By: Dina Herrera Garza

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Pet of the Week: Mochis the shepherd...
Pet of the Week: Mochis the shepherd mix
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1 day ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 Thursday, March 12, 2026 3:29:00 PM CDT March 12, 2026
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