Police detain 4 people after shooting in Mission

The Mission Police Department detained four people Sunday after responding to a call about a man who had been shot in the face.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman flagged down U.S. Border Patrol agents near the intersection of South Conway Avenue and Los Indios Road, said Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez.

A man had been shot in the face. He was taken to McAllen Medical Center.

Border Patrol contacted the police department, which sent officers to speak with the woman. She directed officers to nearby Bogamilia Street.

Dominguez said that's where the shooting apparently happened. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers detained the woman and three other people — two men and another woman — during the investigation, Dominguez said.

Check back for updates.