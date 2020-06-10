Primera police search for armed suspect in connection to store robbery
Authorities in Primera are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery.
Police responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a business on the 2200 block of Primera Road in reference to a past robbery, according to Primera police Chief Manuel Trevino.
The chief says the Hispanic male entered the store and presented a handgun to the clerk, demanding money. Trevino said when the suspect realized many other customers were in the store, he fled on foot.
In a surveillance video, it doesn’t appear the armed suspect got away with any money. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.
