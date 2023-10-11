Home
Brownsville ISD students complete vaping intervention program
A felony charge for having a THC vape pen on school grounds was wiped from the records of 14 students at Brownsville ISD. The charge...
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
‘I am making a change in this world:’ Donna ISD students helping fix police robot
Students with the Donna Independent School District are...
Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, October 9, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, October 8, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
Watch part two below.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
Pump Patrol - October 9, 2023
Pump Patrol: October 6, 2023
Estudiantes de Donna ISD reparan un robot
Siete estudiantes de la preparatoria de Donna colaboran en la reparación de un robot táctico. El aparato es uno de los dos que la policía...
Estudiantes de Brownsville ISD culminan curso contra el uso del vapeo
14 estudiantes del Distrito Escolar de Brownsville se...
Realizan sesiones para seleccionar al jurado en el juicio contra Víctor Godínez
La selección del jurado para el juicio en...
Search
Reciben cargos por realizar apuestas ilegales en Elsa
News Video
Harlingen police: 7-year-old girl accidentally shot, one man in custody
Brownsville ISD students complete vaping intervention program
Donna ISD students helping fix police robot
McAllen police seeking car theft suspects
Jury selection in Godinez murder trial expected to last one month
Sports Video
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7 Part 2
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7 Part 1
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2023