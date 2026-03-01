RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
AREA ROUND
Thursday, February 26
McAllen High 65, CC Ray 58
Brownsville Jubilee 50, Wharton 49
IDEA Riverview 38, CC London 83
Friday, February 27
Harlingen South 57, Laredo Martin 54 (OT)
Harlingen 50, Laredo United South 61
Edinburg Vela 58, CC Veterans Memorial 72
Weslaco 58, Cibolo-Steele 79
La Joya 34, Judson 70
Brownsville Hanna 52, Schertz Clemens 64
PSJA North 33, Flour Bluff 50
Lyford 48, West Oso 52
IDEA Sports Park 55, Santa Gertrudis Academy 56
Santa Rosa 47, Aransas Pass 70
