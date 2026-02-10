RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs
Edinburg, TX-- The RGV Vipers took the National stage on Amazon Prime hosting the Austin Spurs at the Bert Ogden Arena.
A back and forth affair until the last minutes of the game. Daishen Nix led the way scoring securing a double-double scoring 31 points and 11 rebounds. Followed by Cameron Matthews strong performance with 22 points.
The Vipers won it 112-111 to make it 10 straight wins at home.
The Vipers will be back in action on Thursday Feb. 12th against Texas Legends at Comerica Center.
