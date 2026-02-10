x

RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

Edinburg, TX-- The RGV Vipers took the National stage on Amazon Prime hosting the Austin Spurs at the Bert Ogden Arena.

A back and forth affair until the last minutes of the game. Daishen Nix led the way scoring securing a double-double scoring 31 points and 11 rebounds. Followed by Cameron Matthews strong performance with 22 points.

The Vipers won it 112-111 to make it 10 straight wins at home.

The Vipers will be back in action on Thursday Feb. 12th against Texas Legends at Comerica Center.

News
RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home...
RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs
Edinburg, TX-- The RGV Vipers took the National stage on Amazon Prime hosting the Austin Spurs at the Bert Ogden... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 08 2026 Feb 8, 2026 Sunday, February 08, 2026 10:16:00 PM CST February 08, 2026
Radar
7 Days