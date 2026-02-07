Roma residents left with unanswered questions after Border Patrol announces plans for new checkpoints

Roma residents said they want to know more after U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced plans to build two new Border Patrol checkpoints in the area.

Details of the plans have been limited.

“Give us info, don't leave us in the dark,” resident Eduardo Lopez said.

Resident Maria Cruz said she never imagined Border Patrol checkpoints would be built near the town she has called home for more than 30 years.

"We're a small town, we don't need that,” Cruz said.

Cruz said she is worried the checkpoints will affect her daily commute to Hidalgo County.

“We are going to be late when we are traveling; we are going to be late wherever we go. We are going to have to carry our bags and IDs,” Cruz said.

Cruz, like many others, said she doesn’t understand why CBP plans to build the checkpoints.

“I don't think it is necessary, I don't understand what their purpose is,” Silvia Leija said.

Channel 5 News has asked CBP for specifics on the project since Monday. CBP has yet to say where the checkpoints will be located or when they'll be put up. Questions about the cost have also gone unanswered.

RELATED STORY: Starr County judge reacts to newly announced Border Patrol checkpoints in Roma

In an email, a spokesperson sent the same statement they already provided on Monday, adding that no other information will be given out.

“These checkpoints are being deployed as a part of proactive measures to deter illegal cross-border activity, interdict contraband, and assist in the overall enforcement of immigration laws,” CBP said in the statement. “The safety and security of the traveling public remain a top priority.”

According to data from CBP’s website, migrant encounters in the Rio Grande Valley sector have dropped from 1,601 in October 2025 to 1,371 in December 2025.

Channel 5 News reached out to state and federal lawmakers who represent Starr County for comment. They did not respond by the time this story went on the air on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Roma ISD said the superintendent would not comment on the issue.

On Tuesday, the city of Roma issued a statement saying they’ve been notified about the checkpoints, but at this time there's no indication that the checkpoints would be located within city limits.

Watch the video above for the full story.