Search Warrant Executed at RGC Attorney's Office

RIO GRANDE CITY - A search warrant was executed at the office of the Rio Grande City attorney this Wednesday in connection to the arrest of an employee last week.

Edwin Duran was arrested on Friday. He worked at the law office of Calixtro Villarreal, who also serves as the city attorney for Rio Grande City. According to probable cause affidavits, documents were altered to favor a client.

A judge denied the motion to release the client on bond. He indicated that decision by placing a check mark next to the word 'denied' on a form. Two copies of that form later surfaced.

The original copy was altered with white out and a different box granting the bond was checked off. Another set of copies reflected the original denial. Starr County Detention employees noticed the irregularities when Duran took those forms to the jail the day after the judge filed his decision.

Duran is accused of altering the original forms. According to the court documents, Villarreal shared the second set showing the original denial to the municipal judge.

Duran bonded out on Friday but faces eight charges for tampering with a governmental record and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

The investigation continues by the Starr County Special Crime Unit.