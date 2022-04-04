Skippy peanut butter recalled due to possible steel fragments
Skippy Foods has voluntarily recalled more than 9,000 cases of select Skippy peanut butter product.
A limited number of jars may contain possible steel fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
The following products are included in the recall:
|PRODUCT
|RECALLED CODE DATE
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz
|
Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz
|
Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
|SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz
|Best if Used By MAY1023
There have been no consumer complaints so far.
If you have this product, return it to the retailer or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.
You can also visit the website at www.peanutbuttercom for instructions and information.
