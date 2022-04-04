Skippy peanut butter recalled due to possible steel fragments

Skippy Foods has voluntarily recalled more than 9,000 cases of select Skippy peanut butter product.

A limited number of jars may contain possible steel fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

The following products are included in the recall:

PRODUCT RECALLED CODE DATE SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423 Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623 Best if Used By MAY0723 SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

There have been no consumer complaints so far.

If you have this product, return it to the retailer or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.

You can also visit the website at www.peanutbuttercom for instructions and information.