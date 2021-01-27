SpaceX postpones Starship SN9 flight test, possible launch day set for Tuesday

Hundreds of people hoping to witness the launch of SpaceX’s Starship SN9 left disappointed Monday as the attempt was canceled.

SpaceX has two more days this week to try to launch SN9, but that could change as it did last month with SN8.

While there hasn’t been an official statement on why the launch was canceled from SpaceX or CEO Elon Musk, the FAA did pull its temporary flight restrictions earlier Monday afternoon.

Signs point to high winds and low visibility as a reason for the cancellation.

A few hundred people left disappointed, including David Volker, a safety engineer who’s worked for NASA and other aerospace companies. Volker says being conservative with launch windows is the right thing to do after last month’s test ended in a fiery crash.

"There's no use wasting a perfectly good rocket on a bad weather day,” Volker said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the only other days open for a possible launch, but the addition of FAA flight restrictions in the area are always a possibility as seen for SN8 in December.