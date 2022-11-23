Suspect in Custody after Barricading Self in Weslaco Home

UPDATE (6/16): The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Tommy Lee Garcia.

Garcia was charged with evading arrest. He was also booked on an aggravated assault charge stemming from a separate incident.

--

UPDATE (2:45p.m.): A suspect in an afternoon chase has been taken into custody.

According to DPS, a male driver refused to pull over for a stop on FM 1015.

He led authorities on a pursuit down Mile 13 1/2, to a home on Nogales Street, where he barricaded himself inside.

DPS Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS seven children were inside the home at the time.

The suspect was armed with two knives.

Troopers were able to get all of the children out unharmed.

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office for assault.

--

WESLACO- DPS Troopers are at the scene of a barricaded suspect on Nogal Street, north of Mile 13.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities are confirming the suspect is armed.

Residents are advised to stay away from the area.

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.