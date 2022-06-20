Texas National Guard Deployed to Valley Amidst Flooding

RAYMONDVILLE - The Texas National Guard is now in the Rio Grande Valley helping storm victims regain their footing.

Willacy County didn’t have the right equipment to evacuate people trapped in their flooded homes, so the Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed the National Guard.

Twelve National Guard troops joined Texas Task Force One to help rescue people.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Frank Torres from Willacy County Emergency Management.

“I know there have been a lot of questions about installing pumps. There's nowhere to pump the water,” says Torres.

Torres says he hopes to see water receding in the next 24 hours; until then the National Guard will respond to 9-1-1 calls and help evacuate anyone who is still stuck.

For more information watch the video above.



