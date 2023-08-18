Tractor-trailer driver detained after fleeing from McAllen crash

Charges are pending against the driver of a tractor-trailer who police say fled from the scene of a crash.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle at the 1000 block of Tamarack Avenue at around 10 a.m. Friday, according to McAllen polices spokeswoman Olivia Lopez.

The driver of the tractor-trailer fled from the scene on foot and was detained, Lopez said.

The female motorcyclist was hospitalized for medical evaluation.

Charges are pending against the driver, Lopez said, adding the cause of the crash remains under investigation.