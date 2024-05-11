Upgrades at Hidalgo Energy Center in Edinburg to help with energy reliability in Brownsville

The first day of summer is over a month away, and energy stability is crucial.

With more hot weather in the forecast, leaders want to make sure operations at the Hidalgo Energy Center in Edinburg are running smoothly.

The center is undergoing major upgrades that will improve its operational reliability.

"This is a major infrastructure project for this plant,” Brownsville Public Utilities Board spokesman Ryan Greenfeld said.

While the plant is in Edinburg, Brownsville PUB pulls 21% of its energy from it.

The energy center participates in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market, meaning the rest of its power goes to other energy providers across the state.

The upgrades to the generator and turbine control systems at the center are spearheaded by General Electric, according to a news release.

During the summer is when Texans tend to use the most electricity, so these types of upgrades and maintenance ensures peek reliability when the temperatures are at their highest.

“Any bit of reliability that we're able to improve on any plants ultimately is going to be better for the state,” Greenfeld said.

