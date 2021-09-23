x

Valley activists in D.C. advocating for citizenship

The local non-profit La Union del Pueblo Entero were at a rally in Washington D.C. to show lawmakers that they want citizenship to be a priority in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. 

Advocates also showed up at the ICE headquarters and other locations after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that citizenship provisions cannot be part of the bill.

KRGV Channel 5 News reached out to Valley congressmen to ask them their positions on citizenship. They were unable to comment.

