Valley author writes children's book about MPP program

It's hard to find a book written by a Valley children's author in McAllen bookstores, but that's because it's all sold out.

Marcia Ralston, author of Justin and Benja's Adventures in Dignity Village, tells the story of two boys from Honduras and El Salvador whose families are forced to live in tents on the border due to the Migrant Protection Protocols program.

Ralston says while their names are made up, their stories come from her own experiences volunteering.

She says many kids were kind and happy, despite all that they had gone through on their journey.

The book, recommended for ages five through nine, asks kids questions to make them understand themes like the power of empathy.

Ralston says getting through just one day was an accomplishment for many migrant kids and the characters in her story.

