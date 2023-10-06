Valley Mother Worried After Being Followed by 2 Men While Shopping
HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley mother has a warning for other women.
She says she and her daughter were followed while they were shopping.
"They were intending to take me or my daughter, maybe both of us, who knows," says Denise Prado.
It happened a few weeks ago and she wasn't sure whether she was actually being followed or just being paranoid.
Police say don't take that risk
If you think something's wrong contact them immediately.
Watch the video for the full story.
